Slow-footed man chased, shot at multiple times in Rohini

crime

The man ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital.

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man identified as Mohit was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini in New Delhi on Saturday, police said. Mohit was attacked around 6:30 am when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car.

A senior police officer said that four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Mohit's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at the victim. Though the victim's friends managed to run away, Mohit, who was slow-footed, was chased by the armed man and his accomplices.

Mohit ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital. His condition is said to be critical. The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, he said.

The officer said a police and forensic team have inspected the spot and Mohit's friends are being questioned. It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

On May 16, unknown bike-borne assailants killed a key witness in the Yusuf murder case on Wednesday. The key witness is identified as Shyam Babu said police. Yusuf, the nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, was shot dead on February 1. Shahabuddin was elected four times as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan. He was imprisoned for 11 years for his involvement in the murder of Rajiv Roshan. The death of Yusuf came less than a week after a Bihar court framed charges against Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates