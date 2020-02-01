'Slow response made virus epidemic worse'

Beijing: China's delayed response to the discovery of a deadly new Coronavirus infection worsened the epidemic, the most senior official from the city at the centre of the outbreak said on Friday. More than 213 people have died and nearly 10,000 others have been infected in China by the SARS-like virus and new cases have been found abroad, with more than 20 countries now affected by the disease.

Public anger has simmered on Chinese social media over the handling of the health emergency by local authorities in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries, including India, as a global health emergency. The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency — a rarely used designation that could lead to improved international coordination in tackling the disease.

Meanwhile, Google search engine will now direct the users searching Coronavirus to systematically arranged results about safety tips, situation updates from the WHO. According to The Verge, Google announced the joint effort with the WHO on its Twitter handle. This new addition comes as a part of Google's SOS Alerts feature. The company has also donated $250,000 to Chinese branch of Red Cross.

Later in the day, Beijing sharply criticised the United States for warning American citizens to avoid China and for urging those already there to leave due to the health emergency. "Certain US officials' words and actions are neither factual nor appropriate," China's foreign affairs ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said."Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed to go in the opposite way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill."

UK confirms two nCoV cases

The UK government confirmed the first two cases of the deadly Coronavirus in the country and said the patients were members of the same family who were receiving specialist care. The UK's department for health stressed that the National Health Service (NHS) is 'well-prepared' to deal with the virus, which originated in Wuhan in China. "We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for Coronavirus," said Chris Whitty, the UK's Chief Medical Officer.



A jet carrying evacuated citizens from China at the Royal Air Force station in London. Pic/AFP

"The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus. The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread," he said.

