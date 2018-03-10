Slum dwellers allegedly asked to convert to Christianity in Agra

The slum dwellers in Agra's Jagdish Pura area have alleged that they were approached by people asking them to convert to Christianity in return for better facilities

The slum dwellers in Agra's Jagdish Pura area have alleged that they were approached by people asking them to convert to Christianity in return for better facilities. The women living in the slums of Sector-4 Awas Vikas colony told ANI that a pastor along with four Sisters had approached them on Thursday, and after singing some hymns, they promised to give better education to their children and better housing if they joined Christianity.

'They also gave us 'samosa' and told us to convert for children's education. When a man saw all of this and intervened, the 'Father' immediately changed his clothes. Police were called. Many, including my daughter, started feeling dizzy after consuming the 'samosa',' Maya, one of the residents said. Meanwhile, the Jagdish Pura police have begun probe into the matter after receiving a complaint regarding the same

'We received a complaint from an organisation. The matter is being probed. We have talked to the people of the missionary. They have told us that they were creating awareness about education on Women's Day, but the other party is alleging that religious conversion was being done,' Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said and added that people from the slums have not lodged any complaint yet.

