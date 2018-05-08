Small-screen debut for Omkar Kapoor

Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 actor Omkar Kapoor to play the lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming TV show



Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) actor Omkar Kapoor, who started out as a child actor with Masoom in 1996, is set to foray into the small screen. Kapoor will be seen on the new show, Dil Hi Toh Hai - A Love Saga.

The show, helmed by Ekta Kapoor's production house, will have Kapoor play the role of Ritwik Noon. "Getting a chance to be part of the television industry, especially with Ekta ma'am, makes me feel blessed. On the work front, my character, Ritwik, is ambitious and a go-getter. On the personal front, he is a charmer," says Kapoor.

The actor, who stole hearts with the song Chota Bacha Jaan Ke Humko, wants to be successful on the small screen. "TV has a wide audience and I want to make a mark in the industry. I'm looking forward to showcasing my talent and earning the love of the audience," he says.

The show is rumoured to be on the lines of Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). While Bijoy Anand is likely to play Amitabh Bachchan's part, Erica Fernandes might essay the role of Kajol's character, Anjali, or Kareena Kapoor's part, Pooja.

