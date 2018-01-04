Small sugar gains on upbeat demand on January 4

Small sugar gained further at the Vashi wholesale market in Mumbai on Thursday following good demand from stockists and bulk consumers. While, medium sugar prices slipped owing to subdued demand from stockists and retailers

Small sugar (S-30) rose by Rs 40 per quintal to Rs 3,210/3,355 from Wednesday's close Rs 3,210/3,315. However, medium sugar (M-30) moved down by Rs 11 per quintal to Rs 3,286/3,581 as against Rs 3,286/3,592 yesterday.

Following are today's closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets: Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,210/3,355 (Rs 3,210/3,315). Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,286/3,581 (Rs 3,286/3,592).

