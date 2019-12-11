Small wonder

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Antonie van Leeuwenhoek created the first microscope over 300 years ago. Since then, the device has helped us explore the world of microbes — the largest number of living organisms on Earth. This session at a city museum aimed for children aged 8 and 9 will teach them all about bacteria, virus, algae and protozoa. Conducted by Abhishek Arekar in Hindi, it will also highlight which microbes are harmful to and beneficial for the human body.

Free

On December 12, 10 am to 12 pm

At Education Centre, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

