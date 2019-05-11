Small wonders

things-to-do

A band comprising teenagers will play a gig in Lower Parel on Mother's Day

This Mother's Day, five almost 13-year-olds are going to perform for a special brunch at a five-star. Formed when they were just nine, The Unsatisfied Musicians — comprising Brad Pagdiwala as the lead guitarist, Shaurya Singhania on bass, Neel Menon on drums and percussions, Additya Shrivastava on piano and vocals, and Agastya Kapadia on lead vocals — will play a mix of covers of songs that their mothers introduced them to, and some originals.

"Led Zeppelin said, 'It's been a long time since I rock 'n' rolled.' And that inspired us to dedicate this set to our mothers. We actually want to dedicate this to all the mothers in the world. In the last few years, we have slowly but surely taken over our homes with our musical madness. And our parents have been encouraging and supportive through it all," the band tells us.

Shrivastava, who turns 13 next week, is a huge fan of Freddie Mercury. And when he started formally learning how to play the piano at the age of six, he had a natural inclination towards jazz. Meanwhile, his bandmate, Menon who began training on the tabla at the age of seven, has used every surface available at home to practise his rhythm, inspired by Led Zeppelin's drummer, John Bonham.

On May 12, 12.30 pm to 4 pm

At Seven Kitchens, The St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel.

Call 8291926985

Cost Rs 3,300 onwards

