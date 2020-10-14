Smaller English clubs will die without reform, warns Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned that smaller clubs will die without urgent action to safeguard the future of the lower leagues as proposals for a major reform of English football have caused division and rancour. The controversial Project Big Picture plan put forward by Liverpool and Manchester United has been branded a power grab for attempting to change voting structures in the Premier League in favour of the big six clubs, also including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham.

However, the proposals would provide the English Football League (EFL) with a much-needed injection of £250 million (Rs 2,378 cr) to ease the COVID-19 crisis and allocate 25 percent of future broadcasting revenues down through the pyramid.

"If nothing happens, the smaller clubs will die," Wenger, now FIFA's chief of global football development, told Sky Sports. "I don't think that one payment will sort out the problem. The problem is much deeper than that. The money certainly has to be shared, the income of the top clubs has to be shared a fraction more with the smaller clubs."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever