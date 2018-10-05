Smallfoot Movie Review - A theme worth ruminating over

hollywood

A film aimed at encouraging children to think for themselves Smallfoot, is as educative as it is entertaining. Unfortunately, the imagery here is not as appropriately path-breaking.

Smallfoot

U/A: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Karey Kirkpatrick

Cast: Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya

The characters here keep pushing against the norm – as their understanding of the world around them grows. When a human/smallfoot breaks into a Yeti stronghold located somewhere in the remote Himalayan kingdom, there's shock, disbelief, and denial before acceptance can set in.

Watch the trailer here:

Sunny, furry Yeti, Migo(Channing Tatum) is psyched about mundane routines yet joins his neighbors singing "We like Living this way." His Dad, Dorgle (Danny DeVito), has the responsibility each day by becoming stone for the sling-shot meant to hit the gong that summons the giant, orange snail that travels across the sky. Everyone performs his or her job, follows the dictum to a T and pays obeisance to the guiding principles of Yeti society. The leader Stonekeeper (Common), keeps them on the right track or so he believes –until the infringement that changes their entire perception of life.

Though the songs sound familiar, they entertain and the background score keeps building up enough momentum for this telling. More than the entertainment, the subtly persuasive commentary about restrictions in society keep you engrossed. This film weighs in rather high on the interest scale!

