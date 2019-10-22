Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Offline software solves poll issues in Borivli in just five seconds
Data of 3,01,436 voters from this constituency was collated from the official voters' list along with other details such as addresses, voting centres, and polling booths. This software was created with the help of a private agency
If the Election Commission's (EC) app troubled voters in Borivli constituency on Monday, the polling staff was clearly prepared for the contingency. In a first-ever attempt, the Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency developed an offline software that can locate names, booths and polling centres of voters whose names are missing from electoral lists at their voting centre — in just five seconds.
Data of 3,01,436 voters from this constituency was collated from the official voters' list along with other details such as addresses, voting centres, and polling booths. This software was created with the help of a private agency. "But we needed some tech-savvy people at the centres to operate this software as our BLOs (block-level officers) are not well-versed with computers. This led to the association with a college whose students could volunteer for us," said Sudam Pardeshi, RO at Borivli constituency. He said all students working on the software were trained on how to assist a group of voters.
"The software definitely made things easier as the app or the website took time to download details of users. Since our software was offline and had limited data, there were no issues of internet connectivity or heavy traffic," said Prasad Shirur, a poll official.
-
Maharashtra Assembly Elections took place today and citizens made sure that they exercise their right to vote. Senior citizens, differently-abled people also came ahead to voter booths and cast their vote for the parties of their choice.
-
Even the policemen came forward to help the senior citizens in casting their vote.
-
School and college students helped the authorities by volunteering while the voting was going on. They guided the voters to their respective polling booths. Pic/Chetna Sadadekar
-
80-year old Dombivli resident voted during the Assembly Elections in Mumbai. Pic/Anamika Gharat
-
However, as the elections began at 7 am, it was seen that the number of voters was less compared to the ones who turned up during the Lok Sabha elections in the first three hours.
-
It was not just politicians, candidates, Bollywood celebrities who exercised their franchise but even the common man made it a point to visit the centres to cast their votes.
-
Narmada Joshi, 74, Tushar Joshi, 51, were the first ones to vote at MCC College, Mulund. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
Proper ramps were arranged for the elderly at various polling booths in order to help them in casting their vote with ease. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
Many citizens helped the differently abled in exercising their franchise. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
In Maharashtra, till 10 am, it was the Jalna district which saw the highest percentage of voting with 9.65 per cent. Pic/Anurag Kamble
-
86-year old Anand Mehta cast his vote at St.Anne's high school in Bandra. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe
-
A 102-year old man came to vote with his 60 family members.
-
The voter turnout in Maharashtra till 6 pm was 55.39 per cent while in Haryana it was 61.72 per cent.
-
Out of 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, Radhanagari witnessed the highest voter turnout of 70.89 per cent while Ulhasnagar witnessed the lowest at 26.27 per cent till 5 pm.
-
There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.
-
In pic: Differently abled senior citizen exercises right to vote.
-
The counting of votes in both Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place on October 24.
Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2019 begun at 7 am and the voter turnout appeared to be rather less. In the city, the voting percentage was at 5.04 per cent while in the suburbs it was at 5.77 per cent till 9 am.
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Famous politicians cast their vote