Smart Grid Project to rid Gurugram of diesel generators

With a view to ensuring 24x7 uninterrupted power supply to consumers and making Gurugram a diesel generator-free city, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has launched a Smart Grid Project for the Millennium City, an official said on Thursday.

The Rs 1,600-crore project will help reduce AT&C (Aggregate Technical & Commercial) losses and overhead cost. The integration of various IT tools will also make the grid system more efficient while ensuring consumer participation.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said: "The objective is to make Gurugram a diesel generator-free city. This would lead to high level of customer satisfaction on account of reliable electric supply and pollution control, etc."

According to him, the project area consists of Sector 1 to 57 in Gurugram which are located on both sides of the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and are almost fully occupied and a major source of revenue for the DHBVN.

"The area would be taken up to effectuate and adopt advanced smart grid technologies to improve upon the existing sub-transmission and distribution system. Its cost has been estimated at about Rs 1,600 crore, approximately," he said.

DHBVN Chief Engineer Sanjiv Chopra, who is looking after implementation of this Smart Grid Project, said: "The entire project for Gurugram Sector 1 to 57 will be implemented in four stages, to ensure proper integration of various features of Smart Grid."

In Stage-1, all the overhead 11 kV lines shall be converted to underground except wherever it is not feasible.

"The optical Fibre will also be laid underground simultaneously with 11 kV HT lines to use the same for communication for SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) scalability up to distribution transformer level subsequently," Chopra said.

For the implementation of the project, sectors 1 to 57 have been divided into eight smaller zones comprising areas of around two sub-divisions each.

He said that in Stage-II, the SCADA system would be implemented up to sub-station level.

Chopra said that Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) would be implemented in Stage-III in the project area.

In Stage-IV, alternative transmission network will be laid underground along with the provision for redundancy at low tension (LT) network level. Also SCADA will be implemented up to distribution transformer level.

Regarding the status of the work till now, he said that two notices inviting tenders (NIT) covering areas under Maruti, IDC & DLF S/Division, etc., had been awarded in September 2017. The next NIT covering the area of Kadipur and South City sub-divisions shall be floated shortly, Chopra added.

