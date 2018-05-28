Smart watch controversy needless: Ramiz Raja

Former Test captain Ramiz Raja says the smart watch controversy was unnecessarily created by media during the Pakistan and England Test match at Lord's



Former Test captain Ramiz Raja says the smart watch controversy was unnecessarily created by media during the Pakistan and England Test match at Lord's. ICC's Anti-Corruption officials rapped the Pakistan team for two of its players, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam, wearing smart watches on the field on the first day of the match.

"I think it was an unnecessary controversy because this is not something new," Raja told the Jang newspaper in London. Raja pointed out that during the one-off Test against Ireland in Malahide earlier this month, he had in fact inquired from Asad as to why he was wearing a smart watch and he responded by saying that it was too keep a tab on his fitness and timing.

