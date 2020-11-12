Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Strike a balance

Daily stressors, if left unattended, can pile on and lead to a meltdown. If you find yourself struggling with high-pressure situations at work, this course will help you identify and understand your stressors and manage them with simple techniques. It will highlight touchpoints to ensure your happiness, health and relationships don’t get eroded. The focus will be to determine your priorities, set measurable goals and factor in downtime for the perfect work-life balance.

On Anyday

Log on to udemy.com

Cost Rs 420

