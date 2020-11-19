Search

Ctrl+ Alt + Relax: Smart ways to unwind end of week

Updated: 19 November, 2020 09:00 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Developing resilience, motivating yourself or getting peaceful sleep are much-needed skills today. Join Nuthan Manohar, a sleep whisperer and wellness expert, to learn how tweaks in behaviour can impact stress, sleep and motivation

LEARN: Chanting

Scientific studies have found that chanting can be effective to help reduce negative thought patterns and stress by calming the mind. Experience the benefits of this ancient practice in a one-hour session with Swami Yogaratna Saraswati who has 34 years of experience in teaching yoga and meditation.
On Tomorrow, 8 pm
Free

HELP: Sleep better

Developing resilience, motivating yourself or getting peaceful sleep are much-needed skills today. Join Nuthan Manohar, a sleep whisperer and wellness expert, to learn how tweaks in behaviour can impact stress, sleep and motivation.
On Tomorrow, 8 pm
Free

First Published: 19 November, 2020 08:47 IST

