Smashers lift Pickleball Super Cup title
The winners were rewarded Rs 1 lakh, while the runners-up were richer by Rs 75,000
Super Smashers overcame favourites Ekta Parivaar in an edge-of-the seat thriller 8-7 to lift the Ekta World Pickleball Super Cup at Khar Gymkhana recently.
The Smashers began the five-match final in right earnest by winning the men's and mixed doubles events and surged into a 4-2 lead before Ekta launched a fightback but eventually went down by a whisker.
The winners were rewarded Rs 1 lakh, while the runners-up were richer by Rs 75,000.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?