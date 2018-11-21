Smashers lift Pickleball Super Cup title

Nov 21, 2018, 10:11 IST | A Correspondent

The winners were rewarded Rs 1 lakh, while the runners-up were richer by Rs 75,000

Super Smashers overcame favourites Ekta Parivaar in an edge-of-the seat thriller 8-7 to lift the Ekta World Pickleball Super Cup at Khar Gymkhana recently.

The Smashers began the five-match final in right earnest by winning the men's and mixed doubles events and surged into a 4-2 lead before Ekta launched a fightback but eventually went down by a whisker.

