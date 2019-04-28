SMD Loves: The joke is on our political system

sunday-mid-day

A word of caution before you check the page out: This content is highly "mature" and not for the irrational BJP-bhakt

Navin Singh's version of Vande Mataram

Nothing takes the cake like wit and sarcasm, especially in times like now, where you can't be a faint of heart, if you have an opinion that is political or related to Indian politics. Binge-watching videos on the Facebook page, Official PeeingHuman, was like a watershed moment for us: not because we didn't know of the "rasleela" that is happening in our country (thanks to the elections), but because these meme videos created and edited by Ramit Verma, puts everything into perspective.

A word of caution before you check the page out: This content is highly "mature" and not for the irrational BJP-bhakt. And while anti-BJP supporters might dig this, if you feel some love and pity for Rahul Gandhi, there are moments when you will cringe, too. So, watch with an open 'liberal' mind, and we promise, you'll have a good time.

Most of the videos on the page are less than two minutes long. Verma hasn't created any of the content. Instead, he uses grabs and bytes from news bulletins and documentaries. He brings with him sharp editing know-how, which makes even unrelated videos look seamless. Our particular favourite is the video, BJP ke Fake desh bhakt, where a news anchor asks a BJP supporter, who is upset over someone opposing Vande Mataram to sing the national song. The man seems tongue-tied. Worse, is how a BJP spokesperson, Navin Kumar Singh, ends up singing it. What is problematic about a few videos is that sometimes context is missing. And, nobody likes to be misconstrued. Funny though how all the videos end: "Agar hum kare toh kare kya. Bole toh bole kya?" a politician asks. And immediately, PM Narendra Modi interjects: Waah Modiji Waah.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates