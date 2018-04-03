Smilie Suri is practicing rope mallakhamb vigorously and here's why!

Smilie Suri couldn't have inspired us more!



Smilie Suri's recent pole dance act

Kalyug fame Smilie Suri had grabbed eyeballs a few weeks ago for her pictures while performing a pole dance. Well, now the actress has once again caught our attention; this time she is bound to give major fitness goals. Quite clearly, she looks like someone who is fitness freak and one who loves to explore all the possible ways to stay fit. Taking it to a new level, Smilie Suri is seen doing a rope mallakhamb or as they say anti-gravity yoga technique.

A source close to Smilie said, "Nowadays she is learning rope Mallakhamb at Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir, Dadar from renowned Guru Uday V. Deshpande. Smilie wants to educate people and create awareness about the benefits that the fitness program have."

Check out some pictures of Smilie Suri performing rope-mallakhamb:



Smilie Suri performing rope mallakhamb

Meanwhile, Smilie Suri is also organizing Shakti Pole Camp that will be held in Bandra, on the 3rd & 6th May 2018. She said, "I will be conducting the training on Pole Mallakhamb and Rope Mallakhamb, in this camp. It is especially meant for the Women Empowerment, for the awakening of Women's Inner Shakti. It is the best way to release stress, make the mind calmer and at peace."



Smilie Suri performing rope mallakhamb

Uday V. Deshpande said, "Smilie had frequent attacks of depression, severe thyroid problems and other challenges when she came to me. I encouraged her to go to Singapore, for Pole Fitness. Now, she has improved a lot. She got rid of depression, still fighting with the thyroid problem, now of lower intensity. I am sure, she will be hundred percent cured and will be completely successful in her mission. She is now bringing her teacher Milla Tenorio from Dubai, who can be a role model for all the youngsters. I am sure, all the participants will be benefitted by her experience and expertise."



Smilie Suri performing rope mallakhamb

Dear Smilie, you couldn't have inspired us more!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text