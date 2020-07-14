Smiriti Kalra's 'never say never' attitude helps Shivin Narang do better

Khatron Ke Khiladi fans can now rejoice as season 10 of the much-loved show is back on air. The July 12 episode, called Darr aur Dosti Special, had contestants participating in tasks with their friends. Actress Smiriti Kalra went all the way to Bulgaria to support her friend and co-star Shivin Narang.

Shivin and Smiriti have been friends since they featured in the TV show Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the Year. With his best friend by his side, the Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera actor too looked quite confident. The duo gave a good start to the first task, and Smiriti kept encouraging Shivin throughout.

In fact, there came a point where she got stuck while doing a task, and he went underwater and helped her by pushing her farther ahead. However, they couldn't complete the task as the water level rose and he couldn't breathe properly. In the second task as well, both of them gave their best, but lost it to another contestant.

Shivin even shared pics with her on his Instagram handle and wrote, "You just need A True Friend, who always has your back, who encourages you, no matter how difficult it is. Thank you my golu Smiriti Kalra for being there for me and coming to Khatron Ke Khiladi for me, in spite of your own fears and phobias and fighting as a warrior princess as you are."

Khatron Ke Khiladi airs on Saturday and Sunday on Colors TV.

