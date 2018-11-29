Smita Singh to play gangster on-screen

Nov 29, 2018, 16:22 IST | IANS

Smita Singh will play a gangster in a TV show titled Gangster Bhauji

Smita Singh to play gangster on-screen
Smita Singh

Actress Smita Singh will play a gangster in a TV show titled Gangster Bhauji. "I'm happy about having this project. The story is about a woman gangster. The character is really interesting to play," Smita said in statement. She finds it hard to understand her character's mood. "Sometimes she will be calm and sometimes rude," she explained.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Gangster bhauji #shootmode #actorslife #lovemyjob #godsblessings #funcharacter

A post shared by Smita Singh (@smitahoney) onNov 22, 2018 at 11:40pm PST

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Yay yay yay hehehehe #funatwork #lovemyjob #funny #laughter #godsblessings

A post shared by Smita Singh (@smitahoney) onNov 24, 2018 at 6:54am PST

"The character has no mercy for others. She is kind of psychotic," she added. Gangster Bhauji will soon air on Dangal channel. Smita has featured in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Hitler Didi and Thapki Pyaar Ki.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

television news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

2.0 Movie Review: Hit or miss?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK