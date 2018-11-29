Smita Singh to play gangster on-screen
Smita Singh will play a gangster in a TV show titled Gangster Bhauji
Actress Smita Singh will play a gangster in a TV show titled Gangster Bhauji. "I'm happy about having this project. The story is about a woman gangster. The character is really interesting to play," Smita said in statement. She finds it hard to understand her character's mood. "Sometimes she will be calm and sometimes rude," she explained.
View this post on Instagram
Gangster bhauji #shootmode #actorslife #lovemyjob #godsblessings #funcharacter
View this post on Instagram
Yay yay yay hehehehe #funatwork #lovemyjob #funny #laughter #godsblessings
"The character has no mercy for others. She is kind of psychotic," she added. Gangster Bhauji will soon air on Dangal channel. Smita has featured in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Hitler Didi and Thapki Pyaar Ki.
