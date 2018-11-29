Smita Singh to play gangster on-screen

television

Smita Singh will play a gangster in a TV show titled Gangster Bhauji

Smita Singh

Actress Smita Singh will play a gangster in a TV show titled Gangster Bhauji. "I'm happy about having this project. The story is about a woman gangster. The character is really interesting to play," Smita said in statement. She finds it hard to understand her character's mood. "Sometimes she will be calm and sometimes rude," she explained.

View this post on Instagram Gangster bhauji #shootmode #actorslife #lovemyjob #godsblessings #funcharacter A post shared by Smita Singh (@smitahoney) onNov 22, 2018 at 11:40pm PST

"The character has no mercy for others. She is kind of psychotic," she added. Gangster Bhauji will soon air on Dangal channel. Smita has featured in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Hitler Didi and Thapki Pyaar Ki.

