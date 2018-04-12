Smoke detected from INS Talwar's Main Engine Room in Mumbai

INS Talwar is undergoing a refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai



INS Talwar. Pic courtesy/YouTube

The lead ship of the Talwar-class frigates of the Indian Navy, INS Talwar, detected smoke in the Main Engine Room (MER) on Thursday. INS Talwar is undergoing a refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

The smoke emerged because of the recent welding which the ship underwent on 2 April 2018. As a precautionary measure, actions were taken, including calling the Dockyard fire brigades.

After the source of the smoke was identified, it was immediately extinguished using onboard portable extinguishers.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates