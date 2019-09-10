Smoke engulfs 2 coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express

Bihar: On Monday, the two coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express smoke billowed following which the train was stopped at around 8.25 pm at Jhajha railway station. Passengers vacated the coach after the train was put to halt. Railway staff and officials brought the smoke under control only after which train resumed operation at about 9.27 pm. A per reported from news agency, ANI, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Jamui: Smoke engulfed 2 coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express earlier today; passengers vacated the coaches after the train stopped at Jhajha railway station around 8:25 pm. The smoke was brought under control by Railway authorities & the train resumed operation at 9:27 pm. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

"It was due to some disturbance in brakes," said a Railway employee. "I was in another bogie and saw the smoke. The train was stopped," said a passenger.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates