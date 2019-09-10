MENU

Smoke engulfs 2 coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express

Published: Sep 10, 2019, 08:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

No casualties or injuries have been reported

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Bihar: On Monday, the two coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express smoke billowed following which the train was stopped at around 8.25 pm at Jhajha railway station. Passengers vacated the coach after the train was put to halt. Railway staff and officials brought the smoke under control only after which train resumed operation at about 9.27 pm. A per reported from news agency, ANI, no casualties or injuries have been reported.

"It was due to some disturbance in brakes," said a Railway employee. "I was in another bogie and saw the smoke. The train was stopped," said a passenger.

With inputs from ANI

