Smoke in New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express

A coach of 12042 down New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express had to be separated after smoke billowed from it near Jamalpur Station in Purba Bardhaman district



Representational picture

A coach of 12042 down New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express had to be separated after smoke billowed from it near Jamalpur Station in Purba Bardhaman district, spreading panic among passengers. As the train was about to enter the station, smoke could be seen from the C-1 coach, following which it was evacuated, Bardhaman Station Manager Swapan Adhikari said.

Brake binding in the coach is thought to be the reason behind the emission of smoke, Adhikari said, adding, it had to be segregated. The passengers of C-1 coach were accommodated in other compartments of the train, which started its journey for Howrah after about two-and-a-half hours, he said.

