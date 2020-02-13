Smokin' Hot likely to make winning debut
Smokin' Hot has been pleasing on the trial track during her morning workouts.
The Pesi Shroff-trained Smokin' Hot, a three-year-old by No Nay Never out of La Sylvia, will be making debut in the Sir Charles Forbes Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi. She has been pleasing on the trial track during her morning workouts, and there is a good chance she can win on her debut in the hands of P Trevor.
First race at 3 pm.
Selections:
Blurr Plate - Div II (Class V; 1000m)
Dilbar 1, Thea's Pet 2, Outstanding 3.
Picasso Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
Brave 1, Westeros 2, Dancing Lances 3.
Red Buttons Plate (Class III; 1600m)
Van Dyke 1, Rhapsody 2, Western Front 3.
Priceless Plate (Class V; 1600m)
One For The Glory 1, Parisian 2, Eclair 3.
D P C Kapadia Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)
Oui Sauvage 1, Speed Air 2, Ron 3.
Sir Charles Forbes Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)
Smokin' Hot 1, Gold Charm 2, Aegon 3.
Blurr Plate - Div I (Class V; 1000m)
C'Est L'Amour 1, Highland Woods 2, Saltbae 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: One For The Glory (4-2)
Upsets: God's Decree (1-5), Pleiades (2-1) & Red Carnation (7-2)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 4,5,6
Tanala pool: All races
