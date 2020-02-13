Smokin' Hot likely to make winning debut

This picture has been used for representation purpose

The Pesi Shroff-trained Smokin' Hot, a three-year-old by No Nay Never out of La Sylvia, will be making debut in the Sir Charles Forbes Trophy, the feature event of Thursday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi. She has been pleasing on the trial track during her morning workouts, and there is a good chance she can win on her debut in the hands of P Trevor.

First race at 3 pm.

Selections:

Blurr Plate - Div II (Class V; 1000m)

Dilbar 1, Thea's Pet 2, Outstanding 3.

Picasso Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Brave 1, Westeros 2, Dancing Lances 3.

Red Buttons Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Van Dyke 1, Rhapsody 2, Western Front 3.

Priceless Plate (Class V; 1600m)

One For The Glory 1, Parisian 2, Eclair 3.

D P C Kapadia Trophy (Class IV; 1400m)

Oui Sauvage 1, Speed Air 2, Ron 3.

Sir Charles Forbes Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Smokin' Hot 1, Gold Charm 2, Aegon 3.

Blurr Plate - Div I (Class V; 1000m)

C'Est L'Amour 1, Highland Woods 2, Saltbae 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: One For The Glory (4-2)

Upsets: God's Decree (1-5), Pleiades (2-1) & Red Carnation (7-2)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races

