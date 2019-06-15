Smoking may impair blood pressure autocorrect system
the study found that after a burst of MSNA, the rise in blood pressure in a chronic smoker was about twice as great as in a non-smoker, pushing blood pressure to unhealthy levels
New York: Researchers say smoking may increase the risk of developing hypertension by impairing the body's blood pressure autocorrect system. Lawrence Sinoway from Penn State University in the US said, "The human body has a buffering system that continuously monitors and maintains healthy blood pressure. If blood pressure drops, a response called muscle sympathetic nerve activity (MSNA) is triggered to bring blood pressure back up to normal levels. An additional system -- called the baroreflex -- helps correct if blood pressure gets too high."
According to Sinoway, the study found that after a burst of MSNA, the rise in blood pressure in a chronic smoker was about twice as great as in a non-smoker, pushing blood pressure to unhealthy levels. The researchers suspect that impairment of baroreflex may be the culprit.
"When the sympathetic nervous system fires, like with MSNA, your blood pressure rises and then a series of things happen to buffer that increase, to try to attenuate it. We think that in smokers, that buffering -- the baroreflex -- is impaired," Sinoway said.
The results suggest that this impairment may be connected to hypertension, said Jian Cui, Associate Professor at Penn State College of Medicine.
"The greater rise in blood pressure in response to MSNA may contribute to a higher resting blood pressure level in smokers without hypertension. It's possible that this higher response to MSNA could also contribute to the eventual development of hypertension," Cui said.
The researchers said that while previous research has found a link between chronic smokers and higher levels of MSNA bursts, less was known about what happened to blood pressure after these bursts. For the study, the researchers examined 60 participants -- 18 smokers and 42 non-smokers. None of the participants had hypertension.
The results were published in the American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology.
Top stories of the day
- Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe
- Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16
- Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish
- Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'
- Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier
- On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes
- From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings
- Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!
- Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents
- Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother
- Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road
- Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC
- Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
International Sushi Day: Learn how to make mouthwatering Sushi at home from this Mumbai chef!