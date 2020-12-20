Smooth gold for Panghal

World silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) notched up a gold medal without having to fight his final bout, while veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) settled for silver after an injury prevented him from competing in his summit clash at the Cologne World Cup in Germany on Saturday.

Panghal was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan. Satish, who made the final after beating France's Djamili Dini Moindze in the semi-final last night, had to withdraw against Germany's Nelvie Tiafack owing to an injury.



Satish Kumar

Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the women's 57kg category. The two boxers will now take on each other in the final late on Saturday night. While Manisha defeated two-time world championship silver medal-winning compatriot Sonia Lather 5-0, Sakshi got the better of Germany's Ramona Graff 4-1.

However, Asian Games bronze winner Pooja Rai settled for a bronze medal after going down to the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn. Also ending with bronze medals were Mohammed Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki in the men's 57kg category. Hussamuddin lost to local hope Hamsat Shadalov. Solanki, on the other hand, was out-punched by Frenchman Samuel Kistohurry. The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever