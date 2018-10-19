Search

Oct 19, 2018, 08:22 IST | The Guide Team

Spend the weekend by the Arabian sea on a private yacht

Smooth sailing

It is hard to talk of Mumbai without mentioning the sea. But it is as difficult to spend time by its iconic waterfront when you're juggling life with erratic work hours. But this weekend, if you think you can squeeze time out of your busy schedule, the sea is always ready to welcome you.

Adventure Geek Sea Sailing, a venture founded by Ashita Agarwal and Vinay Gupta, will be organising a two-hour leisure sailing experience that is open to all age groups. You will also get the opportunity to learn how to sail as a qualified trainer accompanies you. Be sure to carry a cap, some water and ready-to-eat snacks. On request with added charges, the organisers can also arrange for cake and fruit champagne.

ON October 20, 7 am onwards
AT Gateway of India, Colaba.
EMAIL adventuregeekk@gmail.com
Cost Rs 4,000 onwards

