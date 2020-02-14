Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani set couple goals on Valentine's Day

It is Valentine's Day today and Union Minister Smriti Irani is celebrating love with her husband Zubin Irani.

The BJP minister does not refrain from sharing her pictures with her family and is known for her relatable and hilarious Instagram posts.

The minister took to Instagram to post a picture of a beautiful bouquet of red roses. She posted the image with multiple hearts and even tagged her husband.

Smriti and Zubin got married in the year 2001 and have two children, Zohr Irani and Zoish Irani. Zubin, who was earlier married to Mona Irani also has a daughter named Shanelle.

The minister often posts pictures of her three kids on Instagram. She recently posted stories where she was seen cooking delicious food for her kids. She also shared the recipes on the social media handle.

