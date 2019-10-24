Smriti Irani's birthday message for son Zohr Irani will warm the cockles of your heart

Smriti Irani, the woman who has made the switch from television to politics like a real boss lady, is celebrating her son Zohr's 18th birthday today. On the occasion, Irani posted an adorable note on her Instagram page.

"My first born @zohrirani_24 .. 18 today ...18 years of joy & adventure. We climbed mountains together, we danced to the music of life..may god bless you with all the happiness in the world," she wrote in her post. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onOct 23, 2019 at 12:18pm PDT

What's more? Zohr even commented on the post saying, "Love you mom. Choose good pictures next time." Isn't that adorable?

Union Minister Smriti Irani is married to Zubin Irani and has three children - Zohr, Zoish and Shanelle. She is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development. She had started her career as an actress on the extremely popular TV show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

