Smriti Irani dons chef's hat, here's what she cooked for husband Zubin Irani

Smriti and Zubin Irani, who have been married for over 18 years, have stood the test of time and grown as a couple.

Politician, actor, mother are few facets of Union Minister Smriti Irani's illustrious, yet colourful career so far. But there's much more to her than just that. The 43-year-old politician is a doting wife and partner to her husband Zubin Irani. Recently, Irani took to Instagram and shared a series of photos as her Instagram stories.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's first Instagram story

After cooking delicious veg Hakka noodles and chicken Manchurian for her daughter Zoish Irani, Smriti cooked yet another sizzling dish for none other than her husband Zubin Irani. After fulfilling her daughter's 'farmaish', Irani cooked a sumptuous meal for Zubin Irani.

In her first story, Irani wrote: If you thought only bachchas make farmaish think again. The BJP leader cooked egg fried rice for her husband Zubin. Giving a step by step tutorial, Irani started the cooking process by finely chopping carrots, onions, ginger, and spring onions too.



The step by step recipe shared by Smriti Irani on her Instagram account

Sharing the egg fried rice recipe, Irani then said to soak mushrooms in hot water. She captioned the picture: Exotic banana hai to shiitake mushrooms garam paani mein bhigana hai. Thereby proving that her Gram posts are never complete without some humorous take.



The delicious egg fried rice cooked by politician Smriti Irani for her husband Zubin

Post which Smriti boiled the rice and fried all chopped veggies and eggs together. She also gave a cooking tip asking her fans to not overcook the rice and over fry the veggies. She also urged to add oyster sauce, light soy sauce, salt to taste, black pepper and egg that needed to be fried with the veggies. Finally, the delicious egg fried rice cooked by politician-cum-chef Smriti Irani was ready to be served.

What do you think of Smriti Irani's delicious egg fried rice for husband Zubin Irani?

