Smriti Irani dons chef's hat, here's what she cooked for husband Zubin Irani
After whipping delicious meal for her daughter Zoish, BJP leader Smriti Irani once again showed her cooking skills by cooking husband Zubin Irani's favourite dish.
Politician, actor, mother are few facets of Union Minister Smriti Irani's illustrious, yet colourful career so far. But there's much more to her than just that. The 43-year-old politician is a doting wife and partner to her husband Zubin Irani. Recently, Irani took to Instagram and shared a series of photos as her Instagram stories.
A screengrab of Smriti Irani's first Instagram story
After cooking delicious veg Hakka noodles and chicken Manchurian for her daughter Zoish Irani, Smriti cooked yet another sizzling dish for none other than her husband Zubin Irani. After fulfilling her daughter's 'farmaish', Irani cooked a sumptuous meal for Zubin Irani.
In her first story, Irani wrote: If you thought only bachchas make farmaish think again. The BJP leader cooked egg fried rice for her husband Zubin. Giving a step by step tutorial, Irani started the cooking process by finely chopping carrots, onions, ginger, and spring onions too.
The step by step recipe shared by Smriti Irani on her Instagram account
Sharing the egg fried rice recipe, Irani then said to soak mushrooms in hot water. She captioned the picture: Exotic banana hai to shiitake mushrooms garam paani mein bhigana hai. Thereby proving that her Gram posts are never complete without some humorous take.
The delicious egg fried rice cooked by politician Smriti Irani for her husband Zubin
Post which Smriti boiled the rice and fried all chopped veggies and eggs together. She also gave a cooking tip asking her fans to not overcook the rice and over fry the veggies. She also urged to add oyster sauce, light soy sauce, salt to taste, black pepper and egg that needed to be fried with the veggies. Finally, the delicious egg fried rice cooked by politician-cum-chef Smriti Irani was ready to be served.
What do you think of Smriti Irani's delicious egg fried rice for husband Zubin Irani?
Politician, actor, mother are few facets of Union Minister Smriti Irani's illustrious yet colourful career so far. But there's much more to her than just that. The 43-year-old politician who stunned everyone with her historic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, loves her husband, Zubin Irani beyond words
In photo: Smriti and Zubin Irani in their younger days
Smriti married Zubin Irani, a Parsi businessman and her childhood friend in 2001. Since then, it has been 19 years and the couple are growing stronger together just like the aging wine
In photo: Smriti Irani takes a quick nap as husband Zubin looks on
Smriti and Zubin Irani share a unique bond that is characterised by unconditional love, companionship, friendship and much more. Their bond is strong and unbreakable. The couple often shares lovey-dovey posts and their pictures surely give today's couples major relationship goals
Such is their bond that Smriti Irani who is always on point with her witty and humorous posts has never shied away from trolling her husband Zubin Irani. While sharing this picture, Smriti Irani attempted to troll her fun-loving husband Zubin Irani. Smriti captioned this one: You know how 'pratadit' your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him & says "Himmatwala" (courageous). Friday fun! Zubin Irani, zara milna tum! (just meet me)
They say 'Birds of a feather flock together' and this proverb aptly describes the bond that Smriti and Zubin Irani share. While sharing this throwback photo of herself with husband Zubin Irani where the two are seen enjoying feeding birds. Smriti captioned it: Birds of a feather flock together. Throwback to a time when he was young and I was ahem... younger!
On the occasion of Karva Chauth, Smriti Irani got cheeky and wished life long happiness for husband Zubin Irani in the most adorable way possible. Sharing a leaf out of her wedding day, Smriti captioned the pic: Happy to renew your life insurance!
This post by Smriti Irani left everyone smiling. While sharing this picture Smriti was expressing her love for husband and life-long partner Zubin. Taking a slice from one of the Bollywood's iconic song, Smriti penned down her heartfelt feelings for husband Zubin and wrote: When you can look at & look after each other with decades binding you in love & laughter!
Over the course of 18 years of their married life, Smriti and Zubin Irani have stood the test of time and grown as a couple. While wishing her husband a happy 53rd birthday Smriti captioned this pic: We have walked on red hot coals and at times the red carpet together on a journey sprinkled with joy & laughter
Smriti's husband Zubin Irani too, time and again, has expressed his unconditional love for Smriti. Unlike Smriti who is cheeky and witty in love, Zubin keeps things simple and plain but hits the bull's eye every time he posts something about the two of them
In photo: Smriti Irani can't seem to have enough of husband Zubin Irani's warm embrace
In photo: Zubin and Smriti Irani look picture-perfect as a couple on their wedding day. Zubin captioned the pic: Need I say anything more!
Expressing his unconditional love for Smriti, Zubin Irani shared this picture of the two on her birthday and captioned it: I amassed a massive debt on the day I got married to you - the debt of unconditional love and undying commitment. I promise to keep repaying this debt until my very last breath. I love you chichoo!
Zubin Irani lovingly calls Smriti "My Cichoo" and every post refers her by her name or as 'Chichoo'. During one of his post, Zubin revealed his true love for Smriti, he wrote: In my wife, I know true love, in my children I know pure love!
Smriti Irani who is fabulous at one-liners and best known as a social media queen shared this lovely picture of her family with her three children and husband Zubin Irani. But being the person that she is, Smriti yet again attempted to troll husband Zubin Irani. She writes: TBT to a time when Zubin Irani experimented with facial hair
In photo: Smriti and Zubin Irani pose for a selfie as the lovey-dovey couple gets ready for an event
From trolling her husband to expressing her love for him, Smriti and Zubin Irani are truly made for each other. While sharing this hilarious picture of the two, Smriti captioned it: Some people say my husband's wife is freaking awesome.. true story!
In the 18 years of togetherness and counting, Smriti and Zubin Irani have always had each other back. In this adorable picture, Smriti Irani can be seen enjoying piggybacking on husband Zubin Irani's back as the couple shares a hearty laugh together
Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani is much more to than just being a politician. Smriti shares a unique bond with husband Zubin Irani which is beyond love, and companionship. The power couple has stood many storms and redefined love in its truest sense. Smriti and Zubin often share lovey-dovey posts and their pictures really set some major relationship goals. As the couple celebrates their 19th wedding anniversary today, we take a look at their love story in pictures. (All Pictures/Instagram Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani)
