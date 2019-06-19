Smriti Irani drools on South Indian delicacies, shares photos on Instagram!

famous-personalities

Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram and shared pictures of her enjoying dahi vada at a restaurant with a friend and she can not get enough of it!

Pic courtesy/Smriti Iran's Instagram

Union Minister Smriti Irani is back with her social media game and proving that she is the politician online. She recently took to social media website, Instagram and posted a picture of her enjoying South Indian delicacies at a restaurant. The Union Minister shared a picture of South Indian delicacy Dahi Vada on her Instagram story with a heart as a caption and this just made us feel hungry.



Pic courtesy/Smriti Irani's Instagram

The BJP minister also shared a picture trolling one of her friends at the restaurant for eating ghee-laden Rava Kesari. She posted a photo with the caption, "Guess who is having ghee laden Rava Kesari @devanshi1323." Smriti Irani's Instagram account is an open book about her personal and professional life. She never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or mushy moments with her hubby on social media.



Pic courtesy/Smriti Irani's Instagram

The 43-year-old politician, who recently became the Minister for Women and Child Development, is the youngest minister in Modi government is known for winning hearts on social media with her humour and heartwarming posts.

The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

