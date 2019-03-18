Smriti Irani gets emotional at last rites of Manohar Parrikar in Goa

national

Former Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar was fighting pancreatic cancer for over a year. He is survived by two sons

Pic courtesy/ Twitter / ANI

The cremation of former Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar, will be held with full state honour on Monday. The last rites are expected to be performed at 5 pm at Miramar. Goa will be observing 7 days mourning to grieve the loss of the late chief minister and the Centre already announced National Mourning on March 18.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (63) breathed his last on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. His health has been fluctuating for a year and took a turn for the worse in the past two days. He had been on life support system since late Saturday night. Parrikar had been the Cheif Minister of Goa since March 2017. He also held the same post from 2000-2005 as well as 2012-2014. He was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer last year and was in an out of hospitals in Goa, Delhi, Mumbai and New York.

Panaji: Union Minister Smriti Irani gets emotional as she pays last respects to Goa CM #ManoharParrikar. pic.twitter.com/NOOucOU8iO

Politicians and ministers from across the country came to Goa to pay their tribute to Manohar Parrikar. Smriti Irani, the Textiles Minister, who was also present to pay her respect to the former chief minister got emotional during the last rites in Goa. The minister was wiping tears of her face as she was captured by the shutterbugs

From President of India to defence minister, personalities from all walks of life paid their tributes to Parrikar and called him an epitome of integrity and dedication. Even the common man of the country expressed their sorrow and hailed the late Chief Minister of Goa.

