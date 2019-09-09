Smriti Irani has the coolest advice for all of us!

Union Minister Smriti Irani is a queen when it comes to social media. She has aced her game to the T! Her quirky posts, adorable family portraits and cool advises take it a notch higher. Her Instagram story today will definitely make you ponder over a lot of things.

Smriti Irani took to Instagram today to post a story where she advises everybody to take care of themselves. And the quirkiness reveals itself in the sentence which she wrote after it which says, "If you died today, your job will be posted online before your obituary."

Also read: Smriti Irani's latest post about weekend expectations is hilarious!

Recently Irani had given a tip on how to 'freeyourmindfriday'. Her story read, "Walk away from people who put you down. Walk away from fights that will never be resolved. Walk away from trying to please people who will never see your worth. The more you walk away from things that poison your soul, the healthier you will be. #freeyourmindfriday."

Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party government. She recently became the Minister for Women and Child Department. Yesterday as Narendra Modi completed 100 days in office, she congratulated him and said that the government is committed to empowering women and securing the future of children. She listed out achievements of the Modi government including freeing women from triple talaq and making the law against child sexual abuse more stringent.

(with inputs from PTI)

Also read: Smriti Irani gives tip on 'Freeyourmindfriday' on Instagram

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies