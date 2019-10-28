Smriti Irani's hilarious meme about Diwali sweets is something we can all relate to

Even though she is a Union Minister, Smriti Irani doesn't shy away from sharing funny stuff online. Once again, she has shared a meme about Diwali sweets on her Instagram profile and it has left us in splits.

Sharing a scene from Baazigar, Smriti wrote, "The struggle is real. Me and my Diwali Mithai." Check out the video here:

We all know how difficult it can be to stick to a diet during Diwali. The sweets are delicious and the mood is infectious. Just like the rest of us, even Irani finds it difficult to resist the lure of 'mithai'.

At the time of writing this article, the funny video had already received more than 80,000 views and close to 15000 likes.

