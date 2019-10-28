MENU

Smriti Irani's hilarious meme about Diwali sweets is something we can all relate to

Updated: Oct 28, 2019, 11:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

At the time of writing this article, the funny video had already received more than 80,000 views and close to 15000 likes

Smriti Irani. Pic courtesy/Smriti Irani's Instagram
Smriti Irani. Pic courtesy/Smriti Irani's Instagram

Even though she is a Union Minister, Smriti Irani doesn't shy away from sharing funny stuff online. Once again, she has shared a meme about Diwali sweets on her Instagram profile and it has left us in splits.

Sharing a scene from Baazigar, Smriti wrote, "The struggle is real. Me and my Diwali Mithai." Check out the video here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

#The struggle is Real ðÂÂ­me and my Diwali Mithai ðÂÂÂâÂ¤

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onOct 26, 2019 at 3:12am PDT

We all know how difficult it can be to stick to a diet during Diwali. The sweets are delicious and the mood is infectious. Just like the rest of us, even Irani finds it difficult to resist the lure of 'mithai'.

