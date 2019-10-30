Smriti Irani is as excited about Game of Thrones prequel as you are!

Union Minister Smriti Irani is one of the quirkiest politicians present in the ruling government. She is a social media queen and keeps her fans entertained.

Recently, a channel announced that they have given a green light to a new Game of Thrones prequel which is set nearly 300 years ago. The fans were excited and so was Smriti Irani!

The minister was quick to share her take as she posted a meme featuring Jon Snow. The meme had Jon Snow dancing with a lot of enthusiasm. She captioned it, "Did someone say prequel."

Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government. She is also the Minister for Women and Child Development.

