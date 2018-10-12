Smriti Irani: It is for M J Akbar to respond on sexual harassment allegations

national

Union Textiles Minister says he is 'better positioned to speak on this issue' even as another minister defends him

MJ Akbar has not responded to the allegations so far. File pic

Amid sexual harassment allegations against her ministerial colleague M J Akbar, Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said it was for him to respond to the charges even as she favoured justice for the "ladies who are speaking out". As the #MeToo campaign gathered momentum, some women journalists have accused Akbar, Minister of State for External Affairs, of sexually harassing them during his stint as editor in two newspapers.

"The gentleman concerned would be better positioned to speak on this issue," Irani told reporters here while responding to questions over allegations against Akbar.

Akbar, whose resignation is being demanded by opposition political parties, has not reacted to the allegations.

"I appreciate that the media is accosting his (former) female colleagues but I think it is for the gentleman concerned to issue a statement (and) not for me because I was personally not present there," Irani said. She urged people not to mock the women who are speaking out against the harassment.

Bahuguna defends Akbar

UP tourism minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi defended Akbar saying the demand for his resignation should be raised only after a thorough investigation. Joshi said, "The question is not about the resignation. Question is when I accuse someone it should be proved. Every woman has a right to accuse, and investigation should also be conducted. Women have presented their versions, hence men too have the right to present theirs."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever