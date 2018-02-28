Smriti Irani lauds Sridevi's professional brilliance

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani expressed her condolences to the family of late veteran actor Sridevi, and lauded the superstar's craft and professional brilliance



Smriti Irani

Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Smriti Irani expressed her condolences to the family of late veteran actor Sridevi, and lauded the superstar's craft and professional brilliance.

'A legend who brought joy to the lives of millions has been lost. My condolences to her family and homage to her craft and brilliance in terms of her work,' Irani told reporters here.

The legendary actress passed away in Dubai on February 24, where she was attending a family wedding.

Meanwhile, after a long wait, her mortal remains were brought back to Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The last rites of the 54-year-old will be conducted on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates