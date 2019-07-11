Smriti Irani: No proposal to amend sexual harassment law

national

New Delhi: Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Thursday clarified at Rajya Sabha that government is not proposing an amendment to the existing Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 since it is quite comprehensive.

The union minister, in a written reply, has disclosed that the safety and security of women in the country are of utmost priority for the government.

"All Ministries of Government of India and State/Union Territories governments have been requested to organize workshops and awareness programmes in their departments/offices for sensitizing employees about matters pertaining to sexual harassment of women at workplace and related legal provisions and redressal mechanisms," Irani said.

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development issues advisories from time to time to all State Governments/UT Administrations, Ministries/Departments of Government of India and leading business associations including Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) etc., to ensure effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013," she added.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has also identified resource institutions to provide capacity building programmes i.e. training, workshops, etc. on the issue of prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment of women at workplaces.

