Smriti Irani: Opposition's alliance a political nonstarter

Smriti Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday took a jibe at the Opposition's alliance and said that it is a 'political nonstarter.' 'What results Congress will see in the upcoming state elections can be seen through the dream of 'Mahagathbandhan' (alliance) that (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi has been watching ' both cycle (Samajwadi Party) and elephant (Bahujan Samaj Party) have ran away,' Irani told ANI soon after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

'It (Opposition's alliance) is a political nonstarter, the dream of which only Rahul Gandhi is seeing. It's a big cue for the people of the country that Rahul Gandhi is not acceptable to the Opposition,' she added.

Irani also took a jibe at Congress president for performing aarti and participating in Narmada Puja in Morena in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, saying, 'For Gandhi to say that he is afraid of Hindu terror, for Gandhi and his party to give an affidavit in a Court of law saying that Ram did not ever exist, today for him to do 'aartis' and 'Ram naam japna' in itself is a victory of BJP.'

She added, 'From half baked truths and lies, Rahul Gandhi today has to go for his political salvation into temples. This exercise by him is an attempt to hoodwink people into believing he can be acceptable amongst a majority community that he treated with disdain over years.'

