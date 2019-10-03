Smriti Irani pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, but with her own twist

Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani’s social media game is still unbeatable and continues to entertain the internet and her followers on Instagram. She never fails to leave her followers in chuckles with her quirky social media stories and posts. The world celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, Smriti Irani took to her Instagram account to share a story paying a tribute to the father of the nation but with her own twist. Check out the post below!

On the grand occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the BJP leader invoked the famous three wise monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and took to her Instagram story to post this above picture embodying the principles of Mahatma Gandhi - 'see no evil, hear no evil and speak no evil'. But the social media queen, who is known for her humour and wits, however, gave the monkeys her own twist. The BJP leader's money here are tech-savvy - the first one says don't type anything evil, the second says don't 'like' anything evil and the third one says don't 'share' anything evil on social media.

Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi.

The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates