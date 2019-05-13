Smriti Irani pens down a heartwarming post on Mother's day

Updated: May 13, 2019, 09:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a beautiful post about her mother on Mother's day revealing her childhood memories

Pic courtesy/Smriti Irani's Instagram

Textile Minister Smriti Irani is known to be a supporting wife, active political leader and a caring mother but recently we got to see the daughterly side of hers where she took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message on mother's day. Smriti Irani penned down a beautiful note for her mother on mothers day and it is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today.

 
 
 
Fiercely independent, my Ma chose to live life on her terms even when it was most inconvenient. Notice the white board behind her with numbers of doctors. Her strict instructions to all , if something happens to her these are the first people to call. I asked her why none of her kids feature on the board. She said Moms are the ones you fall back on in times of trouble and asked me to put her number on my emergency list instead. Every Mom has a special power. Mine gave me wings to fly and the confidence that if anything ever goes wrong there is always Mom to help nurture me and put me back on my feet. #happymothersday âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â to my Ma and all those great Mums out thereðÂÂÂ

Smriti Irani shared this delightful post for her mother expressing gratitude and respect for everything she learned from her. She is very active on social media and never fails to keep her fans updated about her and her family's whereabouts. She is a proud mother and always on toes to flaunt her children and their achievements. In a recent post, Smriti Irani dedicated a post on Instagram for her daughter who scored 91.01 per cent in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

In another post, Smriti Irani also wished her mother-in-law on Mother's day. She shared a family photo wherein her husband, Zubin Irani is posing with his mother and Smriti Irani beautifully described their mother-son relationship. Smriti Irani is currently contesting for the General Elections 2019 in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

