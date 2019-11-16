Smriti Irani performs 'sword dance' at function in Gujarat

A screengrab from the video posted on ANI-Twitter

Bhavnagar (Gujarat): Union Minister Smriti Irani performed 'Talwar Raas', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday.

Irani, who could be seen wielding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the girls performing there.

#WATCH Gujarat: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs ‘talwar raas’, a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. (15.11.19) pic.twitter.com/xBgZyDHG45 — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.'Talwar Raas', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

