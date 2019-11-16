Smriti Irani performs 'sword dance' at function in Gujarat
The union minister who could be seen wielding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the performers
Bhavnagar (Gujarat): Union Minister Smriti Irani performed 'Talwar Raas', a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar on Friday.
Irani, who could be seen wielding two swords on the stage, tried her best to match steps with the girls performing there.
#WATCH Gujarat: Union Minister Smriti Irani performs ‘talwar raas’, a traditional dance form using swords, at a cultural programme in Bhavnagar. (15.11.19) pic.twitter.com/xBgZyDHG45— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019
The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development was in Bhavnagar for a cultural event hosted by the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul.'Talwar Raas', is a traditional folk dance that is popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan.
