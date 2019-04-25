Smriti Irani posts photo of her children, pens an emotional note
Smriti Irani is a very hands-on mother and keeps posting pictures of her children on social media.
Textile Minister Smriti Irani is very active on social media. She keeps updating her fans with posts about Monday blues and heartwarming pictures of her family.
She took to Instagram to post an image of her two children. She captioned it saying, "When they are grown up enough to let go. Don't want to but have to #life #mother #teens. Zohr Irani, love u. Kisses to my Zoe too."
In the photo, her two children, who are wearing similar jackets, are walking ahead of their mother.
Earlier this year, Smriti Irani also shared a post as her son was appearing for his board exams.
This first born of mine has grown up to be a loving & responsible young man. Wrote his first 12 th board exam today, will leave home soon in pursuit of his dreams. Keeps telling me ‘Ma ab aap height mein chote ho gaye mujhse’ . Does not know ‘har Ma ki dua hai ki uska bachcha sirf height mein nahi, balki Jeevan mein usse aage badhe. Khush rahe aur tarraki kare. @zohrirani_21 âÂ¤ï¸Â#weekendvibes âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â
Irani is currently contesting for the General Elections 2019 in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
