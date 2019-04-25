Smriti Irani posts photo of her children, pens an emotional note

national

Smriti Irani is a very hands-on mother and keeps posting pictures of her children on social media.

Pic/Smriti Irani's Instagram

Textile Minister Smriti Irani is very active on social media. She keeps updating her fans with posts about Monday blues and heartwarming pictures of her family.

She took to Instagram to post an image of her two children. She captioned it saying, "When they are grown up enough to let go. Don't want to but have to #life #mother #teens. Zohr Irani, love u. Kisses to my Zoe too."

In the photo, her two children, who are wearing similar jackets, are walking ahead of their mother.

Earlier this year, Smriti Irani also shared a post as her son was appearing for his board exams.

Irani is currently contesting for the General Elections 2019 in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

