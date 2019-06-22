Smriti Irani, Pramod Sawant visit BJP worker Surendra Singh's house in Amethi
Both Irani and Sawant went straight to the house of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was shot dead immediately after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
On Saturday, Union Minister Smriti Irani, accompanied by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, reached Amethi on a two-day visit. This is Irani's first visit to the constituency which she won after defeating Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections.
Union Minister #SmritiIrani, accompanied by #Goa Chief Minister #PramodSawant, reached #Amethi on a two-day visit on June 22.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 22, 2019
Photo: Pramod Sawant pic.twitter.com/LxiW6uoP5L
Irani and Sawant went straight to the house of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was shot dead immediately after the election in Amethi's Barauliya village and met his family members.
Met the family of late Surendra Singh ji at Baraulia village in Amethi, along with Smt. @smritiirani ji. pic.twitter.com/LnO7cmDv1w— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 22, 2019
Sawant said he had campaigned for 22 days as a party worker for Irani in the 2014 general election and knew most of the workers here. "I was pained to learn of the death of Surendra Singh and told Smriti Irani that I wanted to visit his family," he said.
Incidentally, Barauliya village (along with Hariharpur village) had been adopted by the late Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who had been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Sawant said the Goa government would continue the development work initiated by Parrikar in Amethi's villages.
Meanwhile, Irani, during her two-day visit, will lay the foundation stone for some development projects in the constituency that include rain-harvesting plants and will also meet party leaders and workers in Tiloi, Jagdishpur, and Musafirkhana.
On Sunday, Irani will hold meetings with officials regarding the development of the constituency. Irani is also accompanied by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya.
