Smriti Irani remembers Manohar Parrikar as Rafale fighter jets land in India
In the pictures that were shared by then defence minister Manohar Parrikar back then, he is seen signing the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took to Twitter to remember former Defence Minister and BJP leader, late Manohar Parrikar, as French Rafale fighter jets arrived in India. The first five of a batch of the Rafale fighter jets landed at the Ambala airbase in Haryana after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km. The fighter jets will be joining the Indian Air Force fleet.
Here's what Smriti Irani tweeted:
Remembering Bhai today ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/zZ31Sty24B— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 29, 2020
The Union Textile Minister retweeted a post of the late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar and said, "Remembering Bhai today." In the post from 2016, the late BJP leader can be seen signing the deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets with a minister from France. At the time, Parrikar was the defence minister of India from 2014 to 2017.
India welcomes Rafale!— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 29, 2020
“May You Touch the Sky With Glory” pic.twitter.com/R4jNIIFa0n
While sharing the pictures, the late former CM of Goa had said, "Rafale will significantly improve India's strike & defence capabilities."
They hounded him for he wanted to enhance @IAF_MCC combat capacity.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 29, 2020
As 1st batch of Rafale Aircraft lands in Ambala, a resolute Nation thanks PM @narendramodi Ji for putting India First & strengthening our defence capabilities.
A proud moment for ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³#ThankYouPmModiForRafale pic.twitter.com/TVKzvpNqeW
The Women and Child Development minister also welcomed the arrival of Rafale fighter aircraft. Sharing a video, Irani wrote, "India welcomes Rafale! May You Touch the Sky With Glory." In another tweet, she extended a 'Thank You' note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi putting India First and strengthening the country's defence capabilities.
The Rafale fighter jets will be part of the No. 17 Squadron of the Air Force, also known as the ''Golden Arrows'. The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later.
Goa chief minister and former Defence Minister of India, Manohar Parrikar was battling pancreatic cancer since last year and breathed his last at his residence on March 17, 2019. Parrikar was 63 years old and he is survived by two sons and their families. A four-time Chief Minister of Goa, Parrikar took his final charge as the Chief Minister on March 14, 2017, and held the office till his end.
In pic: Mortal remains of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar being taken to BJP office from his residence in Panaji as the state mourned his death. Pic/PTI
The state of Goa announced seven days of mourning, from March 18 to March 24 as a mark of respect to former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. During the period of state mourning, the National Flag will fly at half-mast on all the official buildings across Goa. Pic/PTI
In pic: Mortal remains are Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is given full state honours.
Late Manohar Parrikar, four-time Goa CM and one of BJP's tallest leaders, was cremated with full state honours at Miramar in Panaji, Goa.
In pic: The body of former Chief Minister of Goa and former defence minister, Manohar Parrikar is seen covered with India's national flag during his funeral in Panaji.
Thousands of supporters and BJP workers accompanied the funeral cortege of Manohar Parrikar from the Kala Academy Arts and Cultural Centre, where the remains had been kept throughout the day for the public to pay last respects to the nearby Miramar beach. Pic/ANI
The mortal remains of Manohar Parrikar were wrapped in the national tri-colour and was placed on a pyre amid a 21 gun salute at the beach while his elder son Utpal Parrikar consigned it to flames. Pic/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis
In pic: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pas homage to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
Manohar Parrikar had previously served as the Chief Minister of the state from 2000 to 2002, 2002 to 2005 and from 2012 to 2014. In 2014, he quit his post from the state to serve as the Defence Minister in the Narendra Modi government. In 2017, Manohar Parrikar moved back to Goa to return as chief minister of the state. Pic/PTI
In pic: Narendra Modi pays homage to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
While paying tribute to Manohar Parrikar, Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: Shri Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa. Thanks to his affable personality and accessible nature, he remained the preferred leader of the state for years. His pro-people policies ensured Goa scales remarkable heights of progress. Pic/PTI
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari paid homage to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. He took to Twitter to express his condolences. Gadkari wrote: From the early days in politics, he was my colleague and a good friend. My emotional tributes to this great son of the mother of India who struggled for the development of Goa for the end of the war. Pic/PTI
Mohammad Zuhaib, AN artist from Amroha, pays his last respects to late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar by making a charcoal portrait of the late minister. Pic/ANI
Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, who also arrived in Goa to pay her respect to the former chief minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar got emotional. Pic/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Governor of Goa Mridula Sinha paid their condolences to the family members of late Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister of Goa. Pic/ANI
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his party leaders observed a two-minute silence at the party's public rally in Kalaburagi to pay last respects to former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Pic/ANI
Thousands of people from all walks of life gathered to pay their last respects to late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Pic/ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last tributes to the late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to offer condolences. Fadnavis wrote: He was a true son of Goa and served India in many roles and responsibilities! No doubt Shri Manohar Parrikar will be remembered as one of best Defence Ministers of India. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and people of Goa & India. Pic/ANI
Sand artist Manas Sahoo makes a sand art to pay homage to Goa's Chief Minister, late Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling pancreatic ailment and breathed his last at his residence on March 17, 2019. Pic/PTI
In picture: The National flag is seen at half-mast as a mark of respect to mourn the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Pic/PTI
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar breathed his last on March 18 after a long battle with cancer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, politicians across parties and scores of people paid their homage to the former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at his funeral. (All Pictures/PTI, ANI and AFP)
