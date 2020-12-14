Union minister Smiriti Irani is Instagram’s beloved because of her candid posts and warm conversations with her friends on the comment section.

On Sunday she posted a masked selfie while going to the airport letting, her fans know that it’s a working Sunday for her. Her long-time colleague and friend Ronit Roy commented on her post. The following conversation is sweetness of all kinds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

"Airports and Sunday mornings #workingsunday," Smriti Irani said in the caption of her post.

Read: Smriti Irani posts adorable selfie with husband & netizens can't get enough of them

Ronit Roy aka Mihir commented on the post saying "How much you fly!!!! I'm sure by now you've collected enough miles for a lifetime."

Screenshot from Smriti Irani's Instagram account

Irani replied with her usual homely charm, "I surely have dada. But no matter how much you fly, the best place to be is still home and earth."

Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development and is known for her fierce parliament speeches. She is married to Zubin Irani and is a mother of two children.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news