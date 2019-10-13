Smriti Irani's adorable post on daughter Shanelle's birthday will melt your heart

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is well known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a heartarming post featuring her daughter Shanelle Irani. Irani, who is slaying the social media game with perfection, took to Instagram to wish her daughter Shanelle Irani on her birthday today. The 43-year-old minister posted an adorable picture and a video to wish Shanelle on her special day.

Also Read: Smriti Irani decodes husband Zubin's expression in a hilarious post

Here's what Smriti Irani shared:

In the post, Smriti Irani can be seen posing with her daughter Shanelle and her mother Mona Irani. While sharing the picture, Smriti Irani captioned it: In every relationship you have lived you have blessed us with happiness, you are our pride, our joy. Happy Birthday Shanelle Irani. Smriti posted the heartwarming caption with heart emoticons.

Besides the picture, Smriti also shared a video where her children Zohr and Zoish can be seen wishing their elder sister Shanelle on her birthday. In the adorable vieo, Zohr and Zoish can be seen hugging and kissing Shanelle as she embraces in their warm hug.



A screengrab of Ekta Kapoor and Divya Seth Shah's comment on Smriti Irani's birthday post

After Smriti Irani shared the adorable birthday wish, her best friend forever (BFF) Ekta Kapoor took to the comments section of the post and wrote: Ur lovely ! N so is the maturity with how u handle friendships! Like ur mature one. Amongst us. While actress Divya Seth Shah said, "What an amazing image."

Besides an adorable post, Smriti Irani also shared a throwback picture of a small and cute, Shanelle Irabi with her father Zubin Irani. While sharing the picture as her Insta story, Smriti wrote: Two cuties, one frame and tagged both, the father-daughter duo in her Insta post.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Insta story on Shanelle's birthday

Smriti Irani, who is the youngest minister in Modi government, shares a unique bond with her children Shanelle, Zohr and Zoish, shares a unique and inseparable bond with her children which is beyond love, companionship, and friendship. Irabi, who is often seen sharing adorable posts featuring her family is also a hands-on mother.

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: Smriti Irani's latest post shows why she misses her kids childhood

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates