Smriti Irani's adorable post on daughter Shanelle's birthday will melt your heart
Smriti Irani took to her Instagram and shared an adorable picture in order to wish daughter Shanelle Irani on her birthday. The BJP leader called Shanelle her "pride and joy", while extending the birthday wishes
Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is well known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a heartarming post featuring her daughter Shanelle Irani. Irani, who is slaying the social media game with perfection, took to Instagram to wish her daughter Shanelle Irani on her birthday today. The 43-year-old minister posted an adorable picture and a video to wish Shanelle on her special day.
Here's what Smriti Irani shared:
In the post, Smriti Irani can be seen posing with her daughter Shanelle and her mother Mona Irani. While sharing the picture, Smriti Irani captioned it: In every relationship you have lived you have blessed us with happiness, you are our pride, our joy. Happy Birthday Shanelle Irani. Smriti posted the heartwarming caption with heart emoticons.
Besides the picture, Smriti also shared a video where her children Zohr and Zoish can be seen wishing their elder sister Shanelle on her birthday. In the adorable vieo, Zohr and Zoish can be seen hugging and kissing Shanelle as she embraces in their warm hug.
A screengrab of Ekta Kapoor and Divya Seth Shah's comment on Smriti Irani's birthday post
After Smriti Irani shared the adorable birthday wish, her best friend forever (BFF) Ekta Kapoor took to the comments section of the post and wrote: Ur lovely ! N so is the maturity with how u handle friendships! Like ur mature one. Amongst us. While actress Divya Seth Shah said, "What an amazing image."
Besides an adorable post, Smriti Irani also shared a throwback picture of a small and cute, Shanelle Irabi with her father Zubin Irani. While sharing the picture as her Insta story, Smriti wrote: Two cuties, one frame and tagged both, the father-daughter duo in her Insta post.
A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Insta story on Shanelle's birthday
Smriti Irani, who is the youngest minister in Modi government, shares a unique bond with her children Shanelle, Zohr and Zoish, shares a unique and inseparable bond with her children which is beyond love, companionship, and friendship. Irabi, who is often seen sharing adorable posts featuring her family is also a hands-on mother.
Union Minister Smriti Irani is leaving no stone unturned to prove why she the 'Queen' of social media. Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour is back on social media and her heartwarming posts are winning the internet once again. But there's much more to her than being a politician, and a minister. Smriti often shares a leaf out of her happening family life thereby giving her fans and followers insights into her family life.
Smriti Irani who never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or mushy moments with her hubby on social media, on the occasion of fathers day, took to Instagram to pen down a heartwarming post for her hubby Zubin Irani. While sharing this picture, Smriti captioned it: Happy Father's Day to our tower of strength, my knight, best friend, and bestest Dadeldaa!
Besides candid moments with family, Smriti Irani is also known to share rare, throwback pictures of herself with her friends from Industry, Bollywood, Politics, and more. Smriti shared this throwback picture with the late Vinod Khanna. During her acting days, Smriti produced 'Mere Apne' for 9X and portrayed the protagonist alongside Vinod Khanna.
In pic: Late Vinod Khanna blows his birthday candles as Smriti and Zubin Irani look on.
In pic: Smriti Irani takes a selfie with her best friend forever Ekta Kapor and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya Kapoor. Smriti captioned the pic: Sandwiched between two ladies...Laqu wid his two buaaas.
Post her historic win over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections, Smriti Irani delighted her fans and followers once again by sharing a sweet family picture featuring her three children - Zoish, Zohr, and Shanelle. Smriti captioned the pic: My love, my life, my babies!
After acing the election game, Smriti Irani seems to be acing the role of being a mother, as she took to Insta once again to share an awww-adorable picture where her husband Zubi Irani is seen having a hearty laugh with his daughters Zoish and Shannelle Irani. Smriti captioned the pic: The smiles that light up my life. Zubin Irani and Shanelle Irani and my Zoe!
Smriti Irani is known for her wit and humour and time and again she has managed to break the internet with her amusing posts. While sharing this throwback picture, Smriti proved why she is the 'Queen' of social media. Showing her wit and funny side, Smriti captioned this one: Met Jaggu Dada after ages, with Manoj Bhai we formed the gujju club at Iffi 2017!
They say politics is a serious game but Smriti rules this field too with her humour and intelligence. Smriti shared this 'laugh out loud' picture with her Parliament colleague Subramaniam Swamy as the two are seen sharing hearty laughter. Smriti captioned this one: Just another maniac!
Smriti Irani is a family woman who sticks by her family through thick and thin. Smriti shared this larger than life family picture when tragedy struck her family and brought all of them together. Irani revealed that the family was dealing with the loss of a loved one yet they celebrated Holi and Navroz together. She ended her post with a heartfelt message. She wrote: Tell your family that they are loved & cared for.. for every moment, every day matters!
In pic: The doting mother that she is, Smriti Irani is seen taking care of her newly born child Zoish Irani. Smriti shared this #ThrowBack photo on the occasion of Zoish's birthday.
Smriti Irani who shares a special bond with her three children is seen bonding with her friends and family in this picture. Smriti captions this candid pic: Friends à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ Family (Not friends but family)
Smriti Irani who shares lovey-dovey pictures with hubby Zubin Irani, once took to Insta to share a rather adorable post and tagged her husband Zubin Irani. Smriti shared a pic of her house and wrote 'Home' as she seemed to be missing her home and her family. Her adorable post won hearts online and proved that 'Home is where the heart is'!
In pic: Smriti Irani poses for a selfie with hubby Zubin and her children, Zohr and Zoish.
Smriti Irani shared this throwback picture of herself where she is seen having a gala time with her friends. Smriti captioned the pic: While Mona Irani can still fit into her old jeans I can barely get 1 leg into mine.
Besides being a mother and a politician, Smriti Irani is also a doting daughter and daughter-in-law. Smriti shared this picture where she is seen being a 'Sandwiched' between two mothers! Smriti captioned it: Sandwiched between 2 mothers .. one by birth and the other by law. The smiles tell you that both can't be separated or segregated such is love. To my Ma (in law) on her 70th with all my gratitude and love!
Smriti Irani took to Insta to share this adorable picture of herself with her hubby Zubin Irani, BFF Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor. Smriti captioned the pic: Ppl I adore n admire!!!!
In pic: Smriti Irani's husband Zubin and her three children get candid during one of their vacations thereby setting major family goals.
Being the awesome colleague and friend that she is, Smriti Irani shared this awww-dorable picture where she is seen playful time with her colleague's grandchild. Smriti captioned the pic: That 'Friday feeling when you meet your colleague and her grandkids & realise roles of relationships also changes
Smriti Irani shared this picture while taking a dig at herself. In the pic, the young mother Smriti is seen carrying her children Zoish and Zohr in her arms. Smriti captioned the pic: Throwback to a time when kids and weight were under control.
Smriti Irani shared this cute, candid picture of herself where she is seen getting hugged by her daughter as her own mothers embrace the two of them in w warm hug. She captioned this one: When your kid mothers you and your mother still thinks you are a kid.
Smriti Irani who is fabulous at one-liners and best known as a social media queen shared this lovely picture of her family with her two children and hubby Zubin Irani. While sharing this candid family photo on Insta, Smriti wrote: Colours of life #missing my babies!
Smriti Irani shared this candid picture of her family where her son and daughter are seen stopping her from taking a photo while her hubby Zubin Irani smiles for the camera. Smriti captions: Stop mom, u killing us with your sense of humour! The mom can be funny too!
Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapor have been best of friends and their friendship is beyond words. Such is their bond that the two have overcome every hurdle that has come across their way and have helped each other to sail through many turbulent phases of their life. Such is their friendship that Smriti's caption aptly defines their relationship. She writes: Jahan rishto ke roop nahi badle (Where relations don't change)
Sharing a leaf out of her travel life, Union Minister Smriti Irani shared this picture from her family travel diary. In the picture, Smriti and her family are seen having a jolly time as they enjoy the boat ride. Smriti captions this one: all that matters is being together.
Smriti Irani shared this beautiful 'Throwback Thursday' picture which shows her giving more power to women empowerment. In the pic, Smriti is seen sharing a laugh with her friends Uma Bharti and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Smriti shared this pic with hashtag #teendeviyan #workaholics
On the occasion of Diwali, Smriti Irani was seen celebrating the festival of lights with her family. Smriti and her family were seen donning traditional clothes as they celebrated the festival with much energy and enthusiasm. Smriti writes: May the Festival of Lights add sparkle to your life, bring lots of joy and prosperity!
Being the photogenic person that she is, Smriti Irani is seen grabbing the photo opportunity with both hands. In the pic, Irani is seen taking a selfie with Sumitra Mahajan as she captions the picture: Photo ke photo ka photo! (A photo's photo of a photo)
Union Minister Smriti Irani, who rules internet like no other is back on social media with her heartwarming posts and they are winning the internet once again. But there's much more to her than being a politician, and a minister. Smriti shares a unique and special bond with her family which is beyond love, companionship, and friendship. She is often seen sharing adorable posts featuring her family. These cute, candid photos of Smriti and her family are some major family goals. (All Pictures/Instagram Smriti Irani)
