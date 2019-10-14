Smriti Irani's hilarious take on fitness guru Mickey Mehta's six pack will make you ROFL!

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani never fails to leave her followers in splits with her witty social media posts. Recently, the 43-year-old minister took to Instagram to share a witty post about fitness guru Mickey Mehta that gained the attention of the social media users for the humorous take.

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a photo in which fitness guru Mickey Mehta is seen holding a plate with gulab jamuns in it and she captioned Mickey's expression hilariously. While the picture is adorable, it was the caption that has won hearts all over.





A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Insta story

While sharing the picture, Smriti Irani captioned it: Not many know the fitness guru Mickey Mehta is my bro. She further wrote: Kahan vo, kahan main (look at him and look at me)," while trolling herself and making fun of her weight gain. Smriti ended her caption with a face palm emoji.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Insta story

Irani followed her first Insta story with another picture of Mickey Mehta and captioned it: Hate the fact he eats gulab jamuns and yet has a six pack," The BJP minister concluded her caption with an ngry face emoticon. In no time, celebrity fitness coach and yoga guru Mickey Mehta took to Instagram to give an epic response to the Union Minister.

Mickey responded to Irani's compliment with a sweet Insta post. In the post, Mickey Mehta shared a screenshot of Irani's Insta stories and wrote: Dearest S M R I T I, your mental fitness beats me. I promise to hand walk with you. Let's get optimised. Mehta finished his caption with hashtag Mickeymized!

This isn't the first time that the BJP leader joked about her weight and fitness regime on Instagram. Nearly a year agao, Smriti Irani had shared a hilarious meme of Gangs Of Wasseypur to talk about exercise and fitness. Irani captioned it: When you say to the person in the mirror IL start a new exercise regime....!

