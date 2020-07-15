Smriti Irani's latest post on challenges we face in life is legendary!

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani recently took to Instagram to share an inspirational post, which also acts as a lesson for many. Irani shared a thoughtful Tuesday post to talk about the various challenges that we face in our day-to-day lives.

The Amethi MP's latest post is an important life lesson. Sharing an inspirational post as her Instagram story, Irani posted a picture with caption: "Being challenged in life is inevitable being defeated is optional."

Take a look:



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Instagram story

Besides the inspirational post, Smriti Irani also shared another post that spoke about dealing with bitterness and insecurities of other people. The text in the post said, "Should you ever find yourself the victim of other people's bitterness, smallness, or insecurities, Remember things could be worse...You could be them." While sharing the post, Irani captioned it with a nerd face emoticon.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onJul 13, 2020 at 10:00am PDT

Since being shared, the post has collected over 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Actor and comedian Gaurav Gera wrote, "Ahhh makes sense", while another user said, "Awesome thought." A comment read, "I can relate very well. Thank you."

What do you think of Smriti Irani's life lesson?

