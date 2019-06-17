Smriti Irani shares a cute post wishing husband Zubin on Father's day

famous-personalities

Union Minister Smriti wished her husband Zubin Irani on Father's Day in a heartwarming post telling us why he is the best father in the world. See Photo!

Pic courtesy/Instagram/Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti took to the social media site, Instagram to pen down a heartwarming post for her husband, Zubin Irani on Father's day. The Union minister is known for winning hearts on social media with her humour and touching posts. Her Instagram account is an open book about her personal and professional life. She never fails to share her family's success stories, get-togethers or mushy moments with her hubby on social media.

This time Smriti Irani shared a picture of her husband with kids wishing him on Father's Day. It is true a father is the support pillar of the house. Known for her wits, Smriti Irani captioned his picture as 'When times are tough, when things seem impossible when one needs a sounding board; you @iamzfi are the one we all lean on. Happy Father’s Day to our tower of strength, my knight, best friend and bestest Dadeldaa (@shanelleirani ) in the world â¤ï¸ @zohrirani_21'

She tagged her kids and hubby Zubin Irani in this cute post showering love and gratitude towards the man of the house. Smriti Irani never shies away from showering love and getting mushy with her husband. Recently, in a major missing post, Smriti shared an adorable picture of hubby Zubin with her son Zohr Irani as the two looked adorable together.

While sharing the picture with her followers on Instagram, Smriti captioned it: "Mere ghar ki hansi kuch palon ke liye bahar hai (The smile of my house has gone out for some time). She even tagged husband Zubin and son Zohr and ended her post with #missingbae. From Smriti's lovey-dovey post, it seems as if the BJP minister is missing her hubby too much. Truly, Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin are setting some major couple goals. The two are just too adorable together! Once Smriti shared the picture celebrities took to the post to shower their love on the couple. From Sonam Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra and the minister's BFF Ekta Kapoor took to the comments section and left hearts on it.

