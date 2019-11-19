Smriti Irani shares a photo with Bill Gates, her caption has left the internet in splits

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, who is known for her humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a witty post featuring business tycoon Bill Gates.

On Monday, Irani and Gates launched the Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh (BPKK). Soon after the launch, Irani took to Instagram and shared a candid photo with Bill Gates.

In the photo, the BJP minister is seen having a conversation with Bill Gates. Bill Gates is caught in a funny pose, as he looks on with a quirky smile at Irani. While sharing the photo, Smriti captioned the expression hilariously.

While the photo adorable, it was the caption that has won hearts all over. The caption said, ""Soch rahe hain padhai puri kari nahi, aage kya karein (Thinking that we haven't completed our degrees, what to do next). Irani ended her caption with a face with monocle emoticon.

Since the time it was shared, the post has garnered nearly 70,000 likes with thousands of users taking to the comments section to share their views. One user wrote, "Microsoft Tulsi", while another said, "Jhakaaas!!!! every time you put a post."

Smriti Irani's friend Ekta Kapoor also took to the comments section of the post and said, "Bosss! Tulsi kyunki abh bhi yaaa hai......pls waaapsi Karein." While one of the comments read, "Ma'am u r a rockstar...Most coolest Minister of the whole India's political history."

Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet. Not only is she the Minister for Women and Child Development, but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

